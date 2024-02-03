‘Airplane!’ Team Went From ‘Zero’ To Comedy Heroes

Airplane! is one of the most enduring film comedies of all time, as its style of parody still inspires movies and TV shows, and it still manages to find new fans more than 40 years after its release. What some fans may know is that the movie’s plot — and even some of its character names and dialogue — was lifted straight from an old drama film called Zero Hour. Jerry Zucker, part of the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker team that wrote, produced, and directed Airplane!, spoke about how they evolved the dead-serious Zero Hour into the uproariously funny Airplane! (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Zuker)
