Did Spielberg Make ‘Jaws’ A Smash? He Gives The Sharks More Credit

When it was released in June of 1975, Jaws redefined the meaning of Hollywood blockbusters as it became the highest-grossing film of all time, beating The Godfather by close to 50%. How did Jaws do it? Well, there was a young and ambitious director named Steven Spielberg at the helm, and he wanted to try to do things that had never been done before, like filming on location in the ocean. But Spielberg himself actually gives more credit to the author of the source novel, Peter Benchley. When we spoke to Spielberg about Jaws over the years, he told us it was a masterstroke by Benchley to write a story that played upon (and preyed upon) a very basic fear. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)