Making ‘Gremlins’ Was A Teenage Dream For Zach Galligan (Even During The Breaks!)

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Zach Galligan was just 19 years old when he made Gremlins, his first movie. It was a memorable experience for him in a lot of ways — and not just on the set. Speaking on a Scotland Comic-Con panel, Galligan told the story about how he’d spend his down time hanging out in Steven Spielberg’s office. And even though Spielberg wasn’t there, it was still a teenage kid’s dream come true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zach Galligan)

Gremlins is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

