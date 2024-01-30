Making ‘Gremlins’ Was A Teenage Dream For Zach Galligan (Even During The Breaks!)

Zach Galligan was just 19 years old when he made Gremlins, his first movie. It was a memorable experience for him in a lot of ways — and not just on the set. Speaking on a Scotland Comic-Con panel, Galligan told the story about how he’d spend his down time hanging out in Steven Spielberg’s office. And even though Spielberg wasn’t there, it was still a teenage kid’s dream come true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zach Galligan)
Gremlins is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.