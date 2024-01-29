With ‘One Love,’ Kingsley Ben-Adir Captures The Essence Of Bob Marley

Kingsley Ben-Adir has become very familiar to television audiences from his appearances on the Netflix drama The OA and the BBC series Peaky Blinders, along with a breakout role as Malcolm X in the acclaimed film One Night In Miami… Now, he’s back on the big screen playing another larger than life role, starring as legendary reggae artist Bob Marley in the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love. As he did with Malcolm X and with his role as President Barack Obama in the miniseries The Comey Rule, Ben-Adir spoke about how he took a very distinct approach to playing a real-life character like Marley and explained his process. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kingsley Ben-Adir)
Bob Marley: One Love opens in theaters on February 14.