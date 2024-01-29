John Cena: ‘Argylle’s’ ‘Wonderful Universe’ Will Have You Talking

Matthew Vaughn is no stranger to making hybrid films that blend comedy, crime, action, and espionage. He produced Guy Ritchie’sSnatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, and he’s directed the three Kingsman films. His latest movie, Argylle, once again mixes all of those elements, with a stellar ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Cena, among others. While promoting the movie, John Cena said he couldn’t talk much about the plot and its many twists, but he did promise that viewers will find the experience to be stunning. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Cena)