Jesse L. Martin’s Finale Glee Isn’t ‘Irrational’ At All

Having filmed several of its episodes prior to the start of last year’s Hollywood strikes, The Irrational was one of the few new network television shows to debut during the fall season. It was able to build up enough of a following so that, once the strikes ended, more episodes were ordered, and the show’s already been renewed for a second season on NBC. Jesse L. Martin, who stars in the behavioral crime procedural, said he’s really excited about both the Season 2 pickup and the extra episodes added onto the first season, because that means the show will be able to come up with what he’s sure will be an amazing season finale. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse L. Martin)
The Irrational airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.