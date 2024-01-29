‘Griselda’ Brings A Lot Of Firsts To Sofia Vergara’s Career

Sofia Vergara’s been getting plenty of accolades for her work in the new Netflix miniseries Griselda, based on the turbulent life of Griselda Blanco, one of the most infamous Colombian drug lords back in the 1980s. (Some have described the character as a female version of Tony Soprano.) Vergara, who is also a producer on the series, plays Blanco through multiple periods of her life, and she spoke about how demanding it was to prepare for a role like this. (Click on media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)