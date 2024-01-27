Kate Hudson To Lead Mindy Kaling’s New Netflix Comedy Series As Unlikely Basketball Team President

Netflix has announced that Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress Kate Hudson will star in the Untitled Mindy Kaling comedy series from executive producer Mindy Kaling.
·Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) joins as “Isla Gordon” and will executive produce – The only sister in a family of competitive brothers, ISLA GORDON has been overlooked and underappreciated her whole life. But when she is unexpectedly appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, she finally has the chance to prove she deserves to be part of the family business as much as everyone else.
When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.