For Austin Butler, It’s An Honor To Be In ‘The Air’

Masters of the Air completes a military trilogy for Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Together, they’ve produced the miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific, and the new nine-part series chronicles the adventures of a U.S. Air Force unit during World War II. The characters are based on real people who served in the USAF unit known as the “Bloody Hundredth,” which played an integral part of the fight against Germany but suffered heavy losses along the way. In the series, Austin Butler plays Major Gale Cleven, a pilot who commanded one of the unit’s squadrons and survived getting shot down during the war. Butler said he considers it an honor to be part of a project that puts the spotlight on these real-life heroes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)
Masters of the Air is currently streaming on Apple TV+.