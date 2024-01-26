Ryan Gosling Never Got Tired Of ‘La La Land’s’ Music

Barbie fans who were surprised to see Ryan Gosling sing the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Just Ken” in the movie must have short memories, completely forgetting that Gosling also sang on several songs in the film La La Land, including the Oscar-winning City of Stars. When Gosling was making La La Land, he heard the songs plenty of times — sometimes over and over and over again as they filmed the song sequences. At the time of the film’s release, Gosling told us he probably should have been sick of the songs, but because they worked so well in the movie, he still loved them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Gosling)