‘SVU’ At 25: Ice-T Is Ready For Even More!

Law & Order: SVU reached a milestone last week, when it started its record-extending 25th consecutive season on the air, more than any other primetime drama series in history. Ice-T joined the show back in its second season, so this marks his 24th year making the show. After all these years, he still gets excited about the show, and he knows fans share the same enthusiasm. He hopes there’s still a lot more to come (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.