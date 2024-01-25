Sam Worthington: James Cameron Had Doubts About ‘Avatar’

When James Cameron filmed the first Avatar movie, he was coming off the success of the biggest hit in Hollywood history, Titanic. But the release of Avatar would come 12 years after the release of Titanic, an eternity in Hollywood time. Would Avatar be able to replicate the success of Titanic? Or would it sink without a trace? Of course, 15 years later, we know the answer — it took Titanic’s crown as the top-grossing movie. But when the movie was released, not even Cameron was sure what would happen. As Sam Worthington later told us, nobody who worked on the film could have predicted the incredible success of Avatar. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Worthington)
Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.