S. Epatha Merkerson’s ‘Chicago Med’ Character’s Always Up For A Fight

It’s no stretch to say that S. Epatha Merkerson must be one of producer Dick Wolf’s favorite actors — after all, she starred in 17 seasons of the original Law & Order, and she’s been a regular on all nine seasons of Chicago Med. On the latter show, she plays Sharon Goodwin, who’s risen through the ranks to become the administrative director of the show’s hospital. With that responsibility, it turns out, comes plenty of conflict, and Merkerson says that, every time she reads a new script, she’s anxious to find out who she’ll be clashing with in the episode. (Click to hear S. Epatha Merkerson)
