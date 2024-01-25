Russell Crowe Went With His Gut On ‘Gladiator’

The Oscar-winning film Gladiator, one of the biggest hits of the year 2000, was a quasi-historical epic — that is, some of its characters were real-life historic figures from ancient Rome, but others were entirely fictional. The latter group included Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus Decimus Meridius. Crowe, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance, admitted that, because his character didn’t really exist, he didn’t do too much research about him before filming began. (Click on the media bar below to hear Russell Crowe)
