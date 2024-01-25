How Jon Bon Jovi Gets Behind His Biggest Fans

This week marks a milestone for a band that’s been rocking America for decades: It was 40 years ago that Bon Jovi released its self-titled debut album. Although the album stalled out at No. 43 on Billboard’s album chart and the single Runaway only made it to No. 39 on the Hot 100, it laid the groundwork for the string of hit albums that would follow, starting with Slippery When Wet in 1986. With more than four decades of Bon Jovi history in the books, the band, along with director Gotham Chopra, have memorialized that history with a four-part documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. We’ve spoken to Jon Bon Jovi several times over the years, told us that one of his most interesting fan encounters came on a movie set, when the director introduced him to a very, very dedicated fan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Bon Jovi)
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere on Hulu in April.