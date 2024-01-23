Writing A Role For Her, Ryan Murphy Made Jamie Lee Curtis Feel Like A ‘Queen’

Considering Jamie Lee Curtis’s first movie role was in 1978’s Halloween and that she starred in several horror movies in the early ’80s, it’s no surprise that producer Ryan Murphy had Curtis on his mind when he was creating the show Scream Queens. Murphy wrote the prominent role of Cathy Munsch specifically for Curtis and was thrilled when she agreed to join the show. Though the series wasn’t long-lived — only 23 episodes aired over its two broadcast seasons — it has taken on new life as a streaming cult classic. When the series premiered in 2015, Curtis told us how honored she was that Murphy had wanted to build the character and the show around her.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)