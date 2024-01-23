‘Night Court’ Fan Melissa Rauch’s Dreams Came True With Revival

With the Night Court revival now in its second season, Melissa Rauch is not only presiding over more new cases, but also getting to meet more of the original show’s cast members. John Larroquette, as you know, has reprised his role as Dan Fielding for the new series. And, in one of the early episodes of the new season, Marsha Warfield appeared in Rauch’s courtroom as Roz Russell, who was the courtroom bailiff in the later seasons of the original show. Rauch spoke about how she was a huge fan of the original Night Court, so getting to work on the same set and with some of the same people has been both a dream and an honor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Rauch)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.