Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s ‘Watchmen’ Turnabout Wasn’t Easy, But He Loved It

Throughout most of his early career, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was cast in roles that had him playing “good guys,” especially in guest roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Supernatural, and in the romantic comedy film P.S. I Love You. But that all changed rather suddenly in 2009, when audiences saw him playing The Comedian, a villain in the movie Watchmen. Morgan, who has since gone on to star on The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Dead City, at the time of Watchmen’s release he told us that he was anxious to play against his usual type in Watchmen, though it was not an easy role to play. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeffrey Dean Morgan)
Watchmen is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.