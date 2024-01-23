How Quentin Tarantino Chose Pam Grier As ‘Jackie Brown’

From resurrecting John Travolta’s career in Pulp Fiction to casting Al Pacino as a Hollywood agent in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino has developed a reputation for interesting and inspired casting choices in his films. One of his favorite choices was picking 1970s “blaxploitation” film legend Pam Grier for the title role in Jackie Brown, which he both wrote and directed. At the time of the movie’s release, Tarantino walked us through the thought process that resulted in choosing Grier for the part. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)