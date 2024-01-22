Snoop’s Over The Moon About ‘The Underdoggs’

Aside from rapping, one of Snoop Dogg’s greatest loves is football. And now, he’s playing a former NFL player-turned-youth coach in a new movie called The Underdoggs. Although he didn’t write the screenplay, Snoop Dogg did come up with the story. After pitching the concept to the film’s eventual producers, including black-ish creator Kenya Barris, that’s when the ball really got rolling, so to speak. From that point on, Snoop Dogg spoke about how everything came together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Snoop Dogg)