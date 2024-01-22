Snoop’s Over The Moon About ‘The Underdoggs’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(L to R) Snoop Dogg as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings in director Charles Stone III’s THE UNDERDOGGS.
An Amazon MGM Studios film
Photo credit: Jacob Kemp
© 2024 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Aside from rapping, one of Snoop Dogg’s greatest loves is football. And now, he’s playing a former NFL player-turned-youth coach in a new movie called The Underdoggs. Although he didn’t write the screenplay, Snoop Dogg did come up with the story. After pitching the concept to the film’s eventual producers, including black-ish creator Kenya Barris, that’s when the ball really got rolling, so to speak. From that point on, Snoop Dogg spoke about how everything came together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Snoop Dogg)

 

 The Underdoggs premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak