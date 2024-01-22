Reese Witherspoon Was Proud To Reach A Whole Generation Of ‘Blonde’ Girls

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

When Legally Blonde was released in 2001, it had an effect similar to Grey’s Anatomy — while the latter has inspired thousands of young women to pursue a career in medicine, Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel helped cause a spike in female enrollment at law schools across the country. When we spoke to Reese Witherspoon prior to the premiere of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde, she talked about the feedback she got from young women who were big fans of Legally Blonde and what the Elle Woods character stood for. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)

Legally Blonde is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

