Life Is A Cabaret … And What A Life ‘Cabaret’ Has Had

A whole generation of moviegoers may know Michael York from the Austin Powers movies, but his career goes all the way back to the swingin’ ’60s, when he was in a couple of Franco Zeffirelli’s Shakespeare films. One of the early highlights of his career was 1972’s Cabaret, a film version of the 1966 Broadway play. The movie, which won eight of the 10 Academy Awards for which it was nominated (it lost the Best Picture award to The Godfather), still manages to find new audiences more than five decades later. We’ve spoken to York about the film many times over the years, and he credits the movie’s Oscar-winning director, Bob Fosse, with making a film that has stood the test of time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael York)