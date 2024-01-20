Tina Fey Wants Musical Movie To Breathe New Life Into ‘Mean Girls’

Throughout the three versions of Mean Girls that have existed in the last two decades — the original 2004 film, the Broadway musical, and the new movie based on the musical — there has been one constant: Tina Fey. Not only did write the current verison along with the first incarnation she also reprises her original role in the new movie. Fey spoke about bringing the musical version to the big screen, she told us she wanted to make sure it brought new life to the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tina Fey)