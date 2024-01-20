‘James Brown: Say It Loud’ Documentary Premieres February 19 On A&E

A&E will premiere the two-night documentary event “James Brown: Say It Loud” delving into the immeasurable musical and cultural impact of the entertainment icon. Directed by Deborah Riley Draper (The Legacy of Black Wall Street, Versailles ’73: American Runway Revolution) and executive produced by legendary artist Mick Jagger, Academy Award® winner Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter, Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Bruce Resnikoff, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, Charlie Cohen, and Mari Keiko Gonzalez, the documentary examines Brown’s incredible life that was as innovative as it was influential. The special examines Brown’s legacy through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen archival footage and his beloved music catalog. “James Brown: Say it Loud” premieres Monday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 20 at 8PM ET/PT on A&E.
Across four hours, “James Brown: Say it Loud” traces the incredible trajectory of Brown’s life and career from a 7th grade drop-out arrested and jailed at the age of 16 for breaking into a car in the Jim Crow-era South, to an entertainment legend whose groundbreaking talent and unique perspective catapulted him to become a cultural force. His words, songs, style and moves inspired musical revolutions and molded a nation’s view of Black Pride and Black masculinity. Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice, and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of, if not the, most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century. Featuring never-before-seen archival interviews and performances of James Brown, plus interviews with friends, family, musicians and proteges including Mick Jagger, Questlove, Bootsy Collins, LL Cool J, The Rev. Al Sharpton, Chuck D, Dallas Austin, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, his children Deanna, Yamma and Larry Brown, and many more, “James Brown: Say It Loud” is a definitive look at a complicated life and a reflection on the immense impact Brown continues to have on music and culture today.