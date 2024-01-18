‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Lands On Paramount+ January 25: Get Ready For The Most Dangerous Mission Yet

Paramount+ has announced that the latest jaw-dropping chapter in the Mission: Impossible global action series – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING will be available to stream on the service on Thursday, January 25, in the U.S. and in Canada. The film will premiere in additional Paramount+ international markets beginning in February 2024.
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.