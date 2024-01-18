John Hughes Needed A Little Push To Pick Andrew McCarthy For ‘Pink’

With its Brat Pack cast and post-New Wave soundtrack, Pretty in Pink remains one of the quintessential teen movies of the 1980s. Even though he didn’t direct it, most people consider the film to be a John Hughes movie — after all, he did write the screenplay and was an executive producer. Because of that, he played a large part in the casting process, which worked out well for Andrew McCarthy, who landed one of the starring roles. Speaking on a Steel City Con panel, McCarthy told the story of how Hughes chose him for the movie based on the recommendation of Pretty in Pink’s female lead, Molly Ringwald. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)