How Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Transformed Into ‘Bill & Ted’

If you were surprised when you found out that a third Bill & Ted movie was being released 29 years after the second, you may be just as surprised to learn that a fourth movie may be in the works. Alex Winter dropped the news onSarah O’Connell’s YouTube showthat a script is currently being written that would reunite Winter with Keanu Reeves once again for another Bill & Ted adventure, since Bill & Ted Face the Music was so well received by the fans. Of course, a big part of the appeal of the “Bill & Ted” films comes from the chemistry between the two stars; at a 2020 Comic Con panel, Reeves and Winter shared the story of the audition process for the original film. (Click on th media bar below to hear Alex Winter & Keanu Reeves)
The Bill & Ted movies are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.