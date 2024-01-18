For 25 Years Of ‘SVU,’ Mariska Hargitay Credits Dick Wolf

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “Season 25 Anniversary Party” — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 — Photograph by Courtesy Todd Williamson/NBC

Even though it will clock in at a strike-shortened 13 episodes, the record-setting 25th season of Law & Order: SVU  is back on NBC with new episodes. Having been there since Day One, Mariska Hargitay is both amazed and grateful that the show is still going strong after all these years. Not surprisingly, Hargitay gives credit for the show’s longevity to its creator and executive producer, Dick Wolf. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

