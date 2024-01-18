‘Armageddon’ Science Was Faked, Michael Bay Says, But So What?

These days, space agencies are sending rockets to asteroids. But, in the 1990s, such an idea was unheard of — unless you were watching the movie Armageddon, in which astronauts raced against time to blow up an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. While the idea itself was pretty far-fetched, it made for an entertaining movie. And Armageddon’s director, Michael Bay, at the time of film’s release Bay admitted the movie’s science wasn’t accurate, but his first priority was entertainment, not authenticity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Bay)