Taylor Kinney’s Back On ‘Chicago Fire,’ But May Not Be The Only One

Thanks to last year’s Hollywood strikes, the new season of Chicago Fire will be an abbreviated one, but you can expect a full season’s worth of twists and turns in the show’s storylines. One of those is the return of star Taylor Kinney, who took an unexpected leave of absence during the latter part of last season. According to Kinney, Chicago Fire’s 12th season will also feature other stars who return for guest appearances alongside the show’s regular cast. (Click on the media bar to hear Taylor Kinney)

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

