John Larroquette Happy To See A Second Season For New ‘Night Court’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of Nicole Weingart/NBC/Warner Bros.

It still has a long way to go if it’s going to match the nine seasons the original series produced, but the rebooted Night Court is now in its second season on NBC. John Laroquette, the link between the past and present versions of the show, was happy to see the show renewed for another season, and said it’s been exciting to see the enthusiasm both fans and the network have had for the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Larroquette)

Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak