‘Gravity’ Shoot Brought Sandra Bullock & George Clooney Closer Than Ever

Stranded in space, the only two living characters seen on-screen in the movie Gravity are Sandra Bullock’s Dr. Ryan Stone and George Clooney’s Lt. Matt Kowalski. With just the two actors on set for much of the production, it was an intimate work experience for Bullock and Clooney. At the film’s release, Bullock said she wouldn’t have wanted to work with anyone else. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)
Gravity is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 3D, and most digital platforms.