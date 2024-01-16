‘Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold’: A Thrilling Expedition To Study Climate Change’ Premieres February 4 On National Geographic

Having long dreamed of exploring the unclimbed peaks of Greenland, Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”) embarks on an unprecedented quest to the frontline of the climate crisis in one of the most remote corners of earth.
Now, with world-class climbers and scientists, he attempts to summit Ingmikortilaq, a virgin Arctic seacliff rising out of the frozen wilderness, nearly 1,000 feet higher than El Capitan. For Honnold, this expedition is about more than just climbing. It is an opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of climate change on a wilderness that is vitally important to the planet’s future.
With renowned adventurer Aldo Kane, a glaciologist, and an epic team of climbers, the group uses cutting-edge technology to study one of the most dangerous and least understood ice caps in the world.
The three-Part Series Premieres Feb. 4 on National Geographic and Available Next Day on Hulu and Disney