‘Top Gun’ Sequel Came At The Right Time For Tom Cruise

Rumors of a Top Gun sequel had been circulating for not just years, but decades before Top Gun: Maverick became a reality in 2022, 36 years after the original film was released. But it appears fans of the franchise won’t have to wait another generation or two for a Top Gun 3, as Puck News has reported that there is a Top Gun 3 script in the works from Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Maverick. While it will still likely take a few years to get a new Top Gun into theaters, the gap between the second and third films will obviously be much smaller than the gap between the first two. Upon the release of Maverick, Tom Cruise explained why the time was finally right to make the sequel after so many years had passed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)
Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.