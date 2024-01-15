Sylvester Stallone Feels ‘Odd’ Watching Old ‘Rocky’ Movies

When the original Rocky was released in 1976, Sylvester Stallone was 30 years old and struggling to break through in Hollywood. Of course, Rocky did that — and more. The movie won Best Picture at the Oscars, and Stallone was nominated not only for his performance as Rocky Balboa, but also for writing the screenplay. As both a critical and commercial hit, it also jumpstarted an entire franchise of Rocky movies, all written by and, of course, starring Stallone. (He also directed Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, and Rocky Balboa.) How does Stallone feel about watching the old Rocky movies and their progression? We’ve spoken to Stallone many times over the years, and he’s admitted that it’s very interesting — and even a little unnerving, at times — to watch the Rocky films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)