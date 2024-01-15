Prepare for a Gripping Conclusion: ‘Hightown’ Season 3 Trailer Released

STARZ has released the trailer for the third and final season of “Hightown.” The crime drama centered around the opioid crisis in picturesque Cape Cod comes to an explosive conclusion with the final season premiere on Friday, January 26. The time has come for Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) to pick a side and stand up for what she believes in. All lies come to an end and the case is coming to a close.
The third and final season of “Hightown” is set to premiere on Friday, January 26 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, January 26 at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S and 10 PM ET/PT in Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform. For those who want to go back to where it all began, the first season of “Hightown” is available for free for a limited time on the STARZ app and select streaming and cable platforms until February 5.