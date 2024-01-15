Harrison Ford: ‘Star Wars’ Was Meant To Bridge Generation Gaps

Between the very first Star Wars movie in 1977 and the final film in the Skywalker Saga, 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, 42 years passed. The original film’s teenage fans were in their late 50s or early 60s by the time the story was concluded, and many of them had become not only parents, but grandparents. And, of course, many of those fans introduced their kids and grandkids to the Star Wars movies they’d loved so much. According to Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in five of the nine films, the idea of Star Wars being passed from generation to generation was something the franchise’s creator, George Lucas, was keenly aware of. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
The Star Wars movies are currently streaming on Disney+.