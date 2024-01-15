‘Fantasy League’ May Be Simon Cowell’s Favorite ‘AGT’ Ever

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League isn’t your ordinary season of AGT for a couple of reasons. First of all, the acts that are appearing on Fantasy League have been on AGT and other shows in the franchise before. Secondly, instead of merely being judged by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B, they’re being coached and guided through the qualifying and knockout rounds. Cowell said the idea of mentoring performers all the way to the championship is making this one of his favorite seasons ever of AGT. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
