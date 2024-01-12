Why Timothée Chalamet Was Director’s Perfect ‘Wonka’

Timothée Chalamet had a difficult task while filming Wonka: operating in the shadow of the two legends who’d previously played the Willy Wonka character in movies: the late Gene Wilder and, to a lesser extent, Johnny Depp. Wilder’s version — as evidenced by the presence of internet memes to this day — remains the standard. But Paul King, who co-wrote and directed the film, had complete faith that Chalamet was the right actor for Wonka and would do the character justice, and he talked about the qualities that sold him on Chalamet as his Willy Wonka. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul King)