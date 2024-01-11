Why Oprah Winfrey Thinks ‘Purple’ Never Fades

Even though it’s been nearly four decades since the original film was released, The Color Purple has never really left the public consciousness. Cable TV, home video, and now streaming have brought the 1985 film an entirely new generation of viewers. The Broadway musical and its touring companies gave people a new way to see the story, and now that the musical has hit the big screen, people have yet another way to connect with The Color Purple. Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the original film and is an executive producer (along with Steven Spielberg) on the new movie, told us why she thinks the story keeps drawing in new fans all the time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oprah Winfrey)