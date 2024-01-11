Patrick Wilson Sees Jason Momoa’s Fingerprints All Over ‘Aquaman’

After playing the bad guy in the first Aquaman film, Patrick Wilson gets his shot at redemption in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman recruits him to join forces in order to stop a new threat to Atlantis. Because his character is a half-brother to Momoa’s character, the relationship has been, as one might imagine, a challenging one. But it’s also given Wilson the opportunity to explore that relationship with Momoa, both on-screen and off. And the more Wilson has gotten to see Momoa in action — both on the set and behind the scenes — the more impressed he’s been with the way Momoa has made Aquaman his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Wilson)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.

