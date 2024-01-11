‘Moonlighting’ Shines Brighter Than Ever: All 5 Seasons to be Released Digitally with HD Remastering and Original Theme Song
For the very first time, all five seasons of “Moonlighting” will be available at digital retailers, complete with the original Grammy-nominated title track recording by Al Jarreau. Each classic episode has been remastered in HD from the original film source.
Fans can add the complete series to their digital collection on January 16 when “Moonlighting” becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.
When former fashion model Maddie Hayes goes broke and finds that one of her few remaining assets is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency, she’s tempted to liquidate it until she meets the quirky employees and gets involved in their even quirkier cases.