James Gandolfini Thought ‘Sopranos’ Criticism Was Ridiculous

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

It was 25 years ago that the world was first introduced to The Sopranos, the HBO show that would become the most popular mob-themed piece of entertainment since The Godfather movies. It wound up running for six seasons, winning 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and, at its peak, reaching an audience of 11 million viewers each week. The late James Gandolfini, of course, starred as Tony Soprano; we were able to speak with about the show over the years, and while so much of the reaction to the show was positive, Gandolfini was always perplexed by the occasional criticism that The Sopranos made mafia life look like too much fun. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Gandolfini)

The Sopranos is currently streaming on Max.

