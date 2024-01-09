Nicholas Gonzalez Ready For ‘La Brea’s’ Final Ride

La Brea returns for a third and final season on NBC. Although it will be an abbreviated, six-episode season, the show plans to cover plenty of ground on the way to its finale. Nicholas Gonzalez, who’s played USAF Captain Levi Delgado on the show through all three seasons, spoke about how he’s been very satisfied with his character’s arc so far, and he can’t wait to see how things turn out for Levi. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicholas Gonzalez)
La Brea airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.