‘Judy Justice’ Season 3 Trailer Released: Get Ready for More Justice on January 22

Amazon Freevee released the official trailer for Season Three of the Daytime Emmy-winning Original series Judy Justice. Helmed by television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin, the third season of the court program will debut on both Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the U.S., UK, and DE on January 22 with three all-new episodes. A new episode will be released every weekday until April 5, with a second installment of episodes coming later this year.
Judy Justice is a court program presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom once again is newly minted lawyer Sarah Rose, who serves as the law clerk; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer. All 255 episodes from Seasons One and Two are currently available – both on demand and on the “Judy Justice,” “Amazon Originals,” and “Judge & Jury” FAST Channels.