Jean-Luc Picard Blurred The Lines For Patrick Stewart

Lately, Sir Patrick Stewart has been dropping a few hints about how there could be one final Star Trek movie focused on his character, Jean-Luc Picard. Whether that comes to fruition has yet to be determined, but Stewart — who most recently played the role for three seasons on the streaming series Star Trek: Picard — has made no secret of the fact that he’d like to do at least one more project with the character. It’s not surprising. We’ve spoken to Stewart many times over the years, and he’s told us that, even though he’s tried to treat the character like any other acting job he’s taken, there’s a bond that’s developed over the 35 years he’s been playing Picard. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sir Patrick Stewart)
Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the Star Trek movies featuring Stewart are currently streaming on Paramount+.