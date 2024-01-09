Because Of Spike Jonze, Joaquin Phoenix Had To Do ‘Her’

Released a little more than 10 years ago, Her was a movie that was ahead of its time, focusing on one man’s interaction with an artificial intelligence program that starts to become his virtual girlfriend. Back then, it was a fascinating look into the promise of new technologies and the impact they might have on human interactions; today, it stands as a cautionary tale about how artificial intelligence can sometimes go too far. The film, which received five Oscar nominations, was written and directed by Spike Jonze (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation), and the film’s star, Joaquin Phoenix, said that getting the opportunity to work with Jonze was one of the biggest reasons why he wanted to make the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joaquin Phoenix)