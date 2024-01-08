‘Stranger Things’ 5: Production Officially Underway For The Final Season

Production on Stranger Things 5 has officially begun!
A love letter to the ’80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world – forever.
Season 5 was announced as the final season of Stranger Things with additional projects in the universe in the works, including: Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End along with an untitled animated spinoff series.