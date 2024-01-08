‘Stranger Things’ 5: Production Officially Underway For The Final Season

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2024

Production on Stranger Things 5 has officially begun!

A love letter to the ’80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world – forever.

Season 5 was announced as the final season of Stranger Things with additional projects in the universe in the works, including: Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End along with an untitled animated spinoff series.

 

