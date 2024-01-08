‘Mean Girls’ Musical Has Tina Fey Excited

The Color Purple isn’t the only old film getting the movie musical treatment this month — Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, which was adapted into a musical in 2017 and ran on Broadway for two years, is also getting a theatrical release in its musical form. Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both the original film and the new musical version, serves as producer, and reprises her role from the original movie, told us she was excited to breathe new life into the old characters through the musical. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tina Fey)