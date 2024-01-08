‘Book Of Clarence’ Star Grateful To Work With Film’s Team Again

The Book of Clarence is, in some ways, the flip side to Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Whereas the latter film featured a character who inadvertently becomes a messianic figure during the time of Christ, the title character in The Book of Clarence chooses that path by proclaiming himself to be a new messiah (also during the time of Christ). LaKeith Stanfield, who stars in the film as Clarence, told us he really admired what writer/director Jeymes Samuel and his crew were able to do with the premise. (Click on the media bar below to hear LaKeith Stanfield)